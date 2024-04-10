IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Short Interest Update

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSML traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $35.47. 19,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,495. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $37.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92. The company has a market capitalization of $173.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.21.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.1307 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF ( NASDAQ:CSML Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

The IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (CSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Chaikin Power US Small Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small US companies selected by value, growth, technical, and sentiment factors. CSML was launched on May 16, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

