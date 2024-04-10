IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Short Interest Update

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSMLGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSML traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $35.47. 19,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,495. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $37.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92. The company has a market capitalization of $173.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.21.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.1307 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSMLFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (CSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Chaikin Power US Small Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small US companies selected by value, growth, technical, and sentiment factors. CSML was launched on May 16, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

