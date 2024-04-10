Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Down 3.7%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.03. Approximately 1,794,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 9,265,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.62.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,085,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after purchasing an additional 453,337 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,772,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,504,000 after buying an additional 104,913 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

