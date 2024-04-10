Iofina (LON:IOF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.00

Iofina plc (LON:IOF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.25), with a volume of 364663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.75 ($0.25).

Iofina Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 23.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 24.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.75 and a beta of 0.66.

About Iofina

Iofina plc develops, explores for, and produces iodine and halogen-based specialty chemical derivatives in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

