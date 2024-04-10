Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.11

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21.11 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.27), with a volume of 196560 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.28).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.95) price objective on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Invinity Energy Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Invinity Energy Systems

Invinity Energy Systems Stock Performance

Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 24.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 31.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.08 million, a P/E ratio of -160.71 and a beta of 2.40.

(Get Free Report)

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invinity Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invinity Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.