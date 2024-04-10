Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Acquired by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 80.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRP. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.95. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $23.87.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.