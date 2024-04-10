Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,600 shares, a growth of 592.3% from the March 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
VRIG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,768. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.02.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.1304 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.
The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.
