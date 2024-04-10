Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,600 shares, a growth of 592.3% from the March 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

VRIG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,768. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.02.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.1304 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRIG. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2,133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,607,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,053,000 after buying an additional 2,491,159 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,574,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,428,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,011,000 after buying an additional 756,583 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 928,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,200,000 after buying an additional 659,505 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 385.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 424,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after buying an additional 337,166 shares during the period.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

