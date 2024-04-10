Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Short Interest Up 208,700.0% in March

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,800 shares, an increase of 208,700.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSCF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,558,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $914,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $708,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $402,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ PSCF opened at $47.60 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The company has a market cap of $19.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.84 and its 200 day moving average is $45.18.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2783 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

