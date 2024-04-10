Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 277.3% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 19,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 14,637 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18,094 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $512,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $779,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 120,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $54.75. 12,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,128. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.61 and its 200 day moving average is $52.25. The company has a market capitalization of $984.95 million, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $56.59.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.