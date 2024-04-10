Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,955 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHD traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.70. 374,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,543. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.25. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $44.49. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

