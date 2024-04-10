Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,993 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 275.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,278,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 70.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,732,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,915,000 after buying an additional 1,545,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 926.0% during the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,705,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,693,000 after buying an additional 1,539,527 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $3.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,677,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,551,122. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.30 and its 200 day moving average is $153.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $169.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

