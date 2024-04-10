Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the March 15th total of 128,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 959.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000.

Get Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

SOXQ traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.58. 242,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,993. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.24. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $41.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0687 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.