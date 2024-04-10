Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 164,808 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 271.2% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7,817.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 250.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PDBC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637,700. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.93.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.