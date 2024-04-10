Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, an increase of 22,100.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ PSL traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.26. 484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,646. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $98.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.10.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.1839 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF
PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.
