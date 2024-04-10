Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, an increase of 22,100.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSL traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.26. 484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,646. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $98.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.10.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.1839 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 236.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 184.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

