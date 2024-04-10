Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 307,800 shares, a growth of 18,005.9% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 524,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ:PFM traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.41. 9,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,023. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $42.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average of $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $643.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.1802 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.
About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
