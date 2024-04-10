Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 307,800 shares, a growth of 18,005.9% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 524,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:PFM traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.41. 9,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,023. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $42.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average of $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $643.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.1802 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFM. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,897,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 547,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,921,000 after buying an additional 198,678 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 181.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 205,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after buying an additional 132,418 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,492,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,117,000.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

