Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a decrease of 79.9% from the March 15th total of 293,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSCV stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $15.88. 13,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,315. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average of $15.82.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0643 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.