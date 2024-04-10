Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a decrease of 79.9% from the March 15th total of 293,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCV stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $15.88. 13,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,315. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average of $15.82.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0643 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSCV. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 16,995 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,001,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,536,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.