Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,309 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $14.46 on Wednesday, hitting $629.63. 301,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,515. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $647.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $594.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.30 billion, a PE ratio of 64.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $400.22 and a one year high of $671.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.00.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

