International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Decreased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 88.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,797 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avion Wealth grew its stake in International Business Machines by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 7,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.5 %

IBM traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.45. 803,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,893,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $199.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

