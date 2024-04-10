Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.83) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Interfor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.83) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Interfor’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share.
Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($3.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.65) by C($1.64). Interfor had a negative return on equity of 14.20% and a negative net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of C$785.90 million for the quarter.
Interfor stock opened at C$19.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$990.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$20.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.62. Interfor has a 1 year low of C$16.78 and a 1 year high of C$26.31.
Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.
