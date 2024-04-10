Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.83) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Interfor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.83) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Interfor’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share.

Get Interfor alerts:

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($3.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.65) by C($1.64). Interfor had a negative return on equity of 14.20% and a negative net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of C$785.90 million for the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IFP. Scotiabank set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Interfor and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities raised shares of Interfor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Interfor from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interfor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$27.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Interfor

Interfor Price Performance

Interfor stock opened at C$19.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$990.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$20.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.62. Interfor has a 1 year low of C$16.78 and a 1 year high of C$26.31.

About Interfor

(Get Free Report)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.