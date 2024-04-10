Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $114.01 and last traded at $113.50. 102,099 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,164,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.88.

The company has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.62.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total transaction of $7,146,451.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,585,012.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total transaction of $7,146,451.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,585,012.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $1,155,752.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 525,421 shares in the company, valued at $46,042,642.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,996 shares of company stock worth $43,844,885 in the last 90 days. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

