Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by Northland Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Intellicheck in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Intellicheck Stock Performance

IDN stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $3.42. 158,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,002. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $66.38 million, a P/E ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 1.78.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Intellicheck will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellicheck

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellicheck by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 949,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Intellicheck by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intellicheck by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 158,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 12.8% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 96,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck

(Get Free Report)

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems.

