IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, a growth of 11,733.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

IntelGenx Technologies Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of IntelGenx Technologies stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. IntelGenx Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15.

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter.

About IntelGenx Technologies

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development and manufacturing of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers INT0008/2008, a Rizatriptan oral film product for the treatment of migraine; INT0046/2018 and INT0055/2021 are for adult use; INT0007/2006, an oral film product for treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0043/2015, an oral film containing montelukast for treatment of Alzheimer; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid addition; INT0010/2006 for treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy; INT0036/2013, an oral film product for schizophrenia or bipolar 1 disorder; and INT0048/2020 for animal health.

