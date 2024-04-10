InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

InspireMD Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE NSPR opened at $2.28 on Monday. InspireMD has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $53.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.84.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 320.97% and a negative return on equity of 55.71%. The business had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Analysts forecast that InspireMD will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of InspireMD

InspireMD Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSPR. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of InspireMD by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 298,406 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of InspireMD in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InspireMD in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of InspireMD in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of InspireMD in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,670,000. 44.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

