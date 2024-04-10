InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE NSPR opened at $2.28 on Monday. InspireMD has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $53.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.84.
InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 320.97% and a negative return on equity of 55.71%. The business had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Analysts forecast that InspireMD will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.
InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.
