Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Receives $115.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.00.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSP. TheStreet downgraded Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Insperity Stock Performance
Insperity stock opened at $108.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.14. Insperity has a 12 month low of $90.80 and a 12 month high of $131.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.55 and its 200-day moving average is $106.94.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Insperity had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 153.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Insperity Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.12%.
About Insperity
Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
