Insider Selling: H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) VP Sells 7,292 Shares of Stock

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $573,442.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,803 shares in the company, valued at $377,707.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

H.B. Fuller Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.32. 123,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,159. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.04. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $62.57 and a twelve month high of $84.31.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.04 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 4.39%. H.B. Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H.B. Fuller Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 2,588.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 335,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,282,000 after purchasing an additional 322,655 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC lifted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 410,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,154,000 after buying an additional 227,055 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 25.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 425,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,170,000 after acquiring an additional 85,716 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter worth $5,598,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,445,000 after purchasing an additional 55,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FUL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.20.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

See Also

