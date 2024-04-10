Insider Buying: HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) CEO Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) CEO Paresh Patel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.90 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 349,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

HCI Group stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.89. The company had a trading volume of 84,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,800. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.67. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.08 and a 52 week high of $121.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.14.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $162.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.09 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. William Blair raised HCI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in HCI Group by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 253.1% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 54.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in HCI Group during the third quarter valued at $482,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

