Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CTV. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of Innovid in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Innovid from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Innovid from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

CTV stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.38. 77,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,976. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54. Innovid has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $337.53 million, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 3.31.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Innovid had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

Insider Activity

In other Innovid news, CEO Zvika Netter bought 25,000 shares of Innovid stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,085,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,517,748.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovid

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Innovid during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Innovid during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Innovid during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Innovid during the first quarter valued at $4,253,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innovid during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 25.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Innovid

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

