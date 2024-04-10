Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $9,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $99.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 14.22 and a quick ratio of 14.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.07. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.36 and a 1-year high of $105.81.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $79.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.55 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.50% and a return on equity of 8.54%. On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IIPR

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.