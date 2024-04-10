InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Stock Price Up 2.2%

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.95 and last traded at $18.83. Approximately 1,678,859 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,589,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

INMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on InMode from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average of $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 2.16.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. InMode had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 40.22%. The company had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

