Inlet Private Wealth LLC Acquires 4,638 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.26.

Chevron Stock Up 0.5 %

Chevron stock opened at $162.00 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88. The stock has a market cap of $300.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.