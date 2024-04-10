Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Sets New 1-Year High at $99.65

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$99.65 and last traded at C$99.64, with a volume of 124633 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$99.04.

IMO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$89.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$91.92.

The company has a market capitalization of C$54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$86.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$81.19.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.08 by C$0.39. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of C$13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.57 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 8.3296888 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 28.27%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

