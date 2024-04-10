Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 90,000 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 138.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.32% of Arcosa worth $12,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 533.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACA traded down $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $82.18. 13,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,931. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.67. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.74 and a 52-week high of $89.07.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.35. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.13%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACA. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Arcosa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

