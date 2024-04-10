Impax Asset Management Group plc Makes New $41.46 Million Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 542,014 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,464,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,936,000 after purchasing an additional 58,590 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 232,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after acquiring an additional 142,337 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 1,475.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,230,000 after acquiring an additional 272,144 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,339,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,473,000 after acquiring an additional 164,930 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 111,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,007,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,245,936. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.59. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $136.16. The firm has a market cap of $89.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $18,992,666.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at $23,337,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $47,164,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 408,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,626,226.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $18,992,666.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,337,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,707,334 shares of company stock worth $975,567,112. 48.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

