Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWIFree Report) by 305.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,913 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.16% of Bath & Body Works worth $15,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $209,493.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

BBWI traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.72. 174,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,835. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average of $39.53. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $50.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.86.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

