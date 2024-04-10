Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 305.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,913 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.16% of Bath & Body Works worth $15,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $209,493.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

BBWI traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.72. 174,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,835. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average of $39.53. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $50.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.86.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

About Bath & Body Works

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.