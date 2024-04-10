Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $31.88 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87,253 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $31,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $403,000. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 12,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at $30,686,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at $51,080,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 4.2 %

ARE stock traded down $5.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,020. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 228.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.73 and a 52 week high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). The firm had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 940.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.