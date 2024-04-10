Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $21.87 Million Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 541,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,286 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.25% of Core & Main worth $21,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at $108,023,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 423.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853,438 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,865,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,097 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at $91,771,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth $51,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNM traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $57.69. The company had a trading volume of 326,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,960. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.38. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $60.83.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

In related news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 50,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $2,895,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,950.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $868,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,912.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $2,895,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,950.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,658,315 shares of company stock valued at $971,863,659. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

