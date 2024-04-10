Impax Asset Management Group plc Cuts Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.10% of Otis Worldwide worth $36,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 247.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 18,589 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13,638.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 151,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after acquiring an additional 150,563 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTIS traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,304. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.01. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $100.35.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OTIS

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.