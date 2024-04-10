Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 95,755 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 2,282.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 95,755 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $13,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at $199,514,312.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of ENPH traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.87. 1,983,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,111,304. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $231.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.33. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 19.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.03.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

