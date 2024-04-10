Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the software maker on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

NASDAQ IMMR opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90. Immersion has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $8.65.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.30. Immersion had a net margin of 100.17% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 million. On average, analysts predict that Immersion will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

In other news, Director Elias Nader sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $106,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Immersion by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,399,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,780,000 after buying an additional 70,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 29,368 shares during the period. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 7.6% in the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 163,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

