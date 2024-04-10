IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK) Short Interest Update

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 880,200 shares, an increase of 1,446.9% from the March 15th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 775,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 94.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

IMAC Price Performance

Shares of IMAC stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 40,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,616. IMAC has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $10.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMAC

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IMAC stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,180,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned 59.29% of IMAC at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns and manages innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers, and backspace clinics in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

