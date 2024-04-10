iExec RLC Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.01 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 10th. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $241.66 million and approximately $10.01 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for $3.34 or 0.00004852 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00009916 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00013777 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001502 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,631.60 or 0.99744973 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00013545 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011389 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.06 or 0.00129439 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

RLC is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 3.45213926 USD and is down -6.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $11,615,119.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

