hVIVO plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.20 (LON:HVO)

hVIVO plc (LON:HVO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
hVIVO Price Performance
hVIVO stock opened at GBX 28.87 ($0.37) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 28.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 23.90. hVIVO has a 52 week low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 32 ($0.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £196.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83.
hVIVO Company Profile
