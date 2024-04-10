hVIVO plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.20 (LON:HVO)

hVIVO plc (LON:HVO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

hVIVO Price Performance

hVIVO stock opened at GBX 28.87 ($0.37) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 28.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 23.90. hVIVO has a 52 week low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 32 ($0.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £196.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83.

hVIVO Company Profile

hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

