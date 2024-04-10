Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s current price.

HBAN has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.97.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $14.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,241 shares of company stock worth $1,360,359. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Hampshire Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 35,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.0% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 132,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 136,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 28.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 19,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

