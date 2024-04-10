Humana (NYSE:HUM) Shares Up 0.1%

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $321.32 and last traded at $320.05. Approximately 196,568 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,042,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $319.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $465.42.

Humana Stock Performance

Humana Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $676,800,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,300,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,332,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 550.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 875,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,808,000 after acquiring an additional 740,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 35.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,409,000 after purchasing an additional 402,559 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

