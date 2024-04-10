Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $49.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hub Group from $43.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.63.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hub Group

Hub Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.89. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $47.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.54.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $985.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.67 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.99%. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Hub Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Hub Group by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Hub Group by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hub Group

(Get Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.