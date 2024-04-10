HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Purchased by Optas LLC

Optas LLC boosted its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in HSBC in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $41.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average of $38.99. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $34.89 and a 12 month high of $42.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

HSBC Increases Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 12.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.82%. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on HSBC shares. BNP Paribas cut HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $811.00.

About HSBC

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

