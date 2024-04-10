Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:HOTH)

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a report issued on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju anticipates that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Hoth Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HOTH opened at $1.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.63. Hoth Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $4.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOTH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 54,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hoth Therapeutics by 77.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 68,845 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Hoth Therapeutics by 453.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 138,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 113,229 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

