Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:HOTH)

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a report issued on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju anticipates that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Hoth Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.
Hoth Therapeutics Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ HOTH opened at $1.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.63. Hoth Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $4.30.
Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.
