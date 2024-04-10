Hormel Foods Co. (HRL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on May 15th

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2825 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Hormel Foods has raised its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 58 consecutive years. Hormel Foods has a payout ratio of 67.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hormel Foods to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.3%.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $41.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $526,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,231.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $526,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,231.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $1,414,872 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

See Also

