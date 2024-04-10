Hooker Furnishings (HOFT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Down 1.4 %

HOFT opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. Hooker Furnishings has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.98. The company has a market capitalization of $232.33 million, a P/E ratio of -29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Hooker Furnishings Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio is presently -122.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hooker Furnishings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hooker Furnishings

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOFT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 459,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,529,000 after purchasing an additional 155,186 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hooker Furnishings by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 126,532 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hooker Furnishings by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 110,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hooker Furnishings by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 100,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

About Hooker Furnishings

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

