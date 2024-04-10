HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush raised their price target on HomeStreet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.17.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HomeStreet

HomeStreet Price Performance

HMST stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.91 million, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). HomeStreet had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $45.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.73 million. Analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HomeStreet

In related news, Director Joanne R. Harrell bought 1,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $25,055.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,667.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HomeStreet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 404.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 289,412 shares in the last quarter. Terrapin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet in the third quarter worth approximately $1,926,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 28.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,748,000 after buying an additional 240,973 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HomeStreet by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 372,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after acquiring an additional 214,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,247,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.