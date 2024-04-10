Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Given Underperform Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their underperform rating on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HXL. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hexcel from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group downgraded Hexcel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hexcel from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.57.

NYSE HXL opened at $71.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 57.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.77. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

